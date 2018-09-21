Michael Cohen posted an eye-popping tweet about cooperating with Mueller and deleted it seconds later

news

President Donald Trump's former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted about providing about the special counsel Robert Mueller with "critical information" on Thursday evening.

He almost immediately deleted the tweet.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, said there was a miscommunication between the two.

President Donald Trump's former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted and almost immediately deleted a curious message about his cooperation with the special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday evening.

"Good for Michael Cohen for providing critical information to the #MuellerInvestigation without a cooperation agreement," Cohen tweeted. "No one should question his integrity, veracity or loyalty to his family and country over @POTUS @realdonaldtrump."

The post was only up for a few seconds, which was enough time for multiple observers to take notice. Cohen posted the tweet hours after ABC News reported that the attorney sat down with Mueller for extensive interviews over the past month.

Late last month, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony counts in federal court, including two related to campaign-finance violations tied to payments made just prior to the 2016 presidential election to women who alleged having affairs with Trump.

Soon after Cohen deleted his tweet, his attorney, Lanny Davis, tried to clear up the situation. The attorney took credit for Cohen's tweet, saying he was the one who authored it.

First, Davis posted an identical tweet from his own Twitter account. Then, Davis wrote that his tweet "sent to @MichaelCohen212" and that Davis asked Cohen "to re-send to his followers."

In a third tweet, Davis sought to provide more context as to what happened.

"FYI - I wrote a Tweet congratulating @MichaelCohen212 and sent text to him to Tweet to his much larger following — but was delayed posting myself so he posted first," he wrote. "All take a breath. I don't control or have access to Mr. Cohen's Twitter account. He is my client and my friend."

Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claimed to The New York Daily News that Cohen is lying to Mueller.

"He is a lawyer who lied to his client and recorded him in blatant violation of the attorney-client privilege," Giuliani said, referencing tapes Cohen made of private discussions with Trump. "He did it when he claimed to love his client. Imagine how he would lie once he no longer loved his client and he could reduce his time in prison."

ABC News reported that Cohen's cooperation with Mueller was voluntary and did not include any promise of a reduced sentence for the felonies the attorney already pled guilty to. Mueller reportedly asked Cohen about every aspect of Trump's connections to Russian interests.