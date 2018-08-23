Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Michael Cohen’s 'truth fund' raised over $125,000 less than a day after he pleaded guilty to fraud


An attorney for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer who just pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes, is now asking for the public to help finance his defense. A GoFundMe page set up by Lanny Davis raised over $125,000 in less than 24 hours.

  • Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney who pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes, now has a fundraiser going to help finance his defense.
  • A GoFundMe page set up by Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, raised more than $125,000 in less than 24 hours.
  • Many of the donors who pledged money are listed as anonymous. Some donations were made in the names of Melania Trump, Vladimir Putin, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stormy Daniels, and "Hilary Clinton's left hook."
  • A $50,000 donation credited to NASCAR CEO Brian France and his wife, Amy, briefly appeared on the GoFundMe page and was later marked as anonymous. France endorsed Trump for president in 2016.


Lanny Davis set up a GoFundMe campaign, and it gained huge traction in the first 24 hours, raising over $125,000 in that period.

More than 2,000 donors, contributing anywhere from $5 to $1,000, have poured money into Cohen's "Truth Fund."

"Michael decided to put his family and his country first," the page description reads. "Now Michael needs your financial help — to pay his legal fees."

"The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is a transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump."

"We ask everybody who is interested in Michael being able to tell the truth to help him out," Davis said.

Many of the donors who pledged money are listed as anonymous. Some donations were made in the names of Melania Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stormy Daniels, and "Hilary Clinton's left hook."

A $50,000 donation initially credited to NASCAR CEO Brian France and his wife, Amy, briefly appeared on the GoFundMe page. It was later marked as anonymous. France endorsed Trump for president in 2016.

