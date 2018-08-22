Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Cohen's lawyer launched a GoFundMe to help him 'tell the truth about Donald Trump,' and it raised $10,000 in less than half an hour


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes on Tuesday, saying he made illegal campaign contributions 'at the direction' of Donald trump. Cohen's lawyer has now created a GoFundMe for Cohen's legal fees, saying it will fund him telling 'the truth' about the president.

Michael Cohen play

Michael Cohen

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

  • Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes on Tuesday and said he made illegal campaign contributions on Trump's behalf.
  • A new crowdfunding campaign is looking to raise money for Cohen's legal fees as he continues his "commitment to tell the truth."
  • Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis launched the "Michael Cohen Truth Fund" on TV Wednesday morning.
  • In less than half an hour its total had shot up by $10,000.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the legal fees of former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen raised $10,000 in less than half an hour.

Called the "Michael Cohen Truth Fund," the campaign states that it wants to help Cohen with his "commitment to tell the truth." Cohen's lawyer and Former White House Special Counsel Lanny Davis is behind the campaign.

Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight federal crimes, and said that he made illegal campaign and corporate contributions "at the direction of the candidate" and "purpose of influencing the election."

Cohen did not mention Trump but name, but Cohen pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions to the Trump campaign on the same day that he facilitated a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

(You can read a more detailed account of the court case here.)

Davis made the GoFundMe campaign public in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday.

He said: "In order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump."

His plug was made at 7.11 a.m. EDT. By 7.41 a.m. its total had increased from less than $100 to more than $11,800.

"On August 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth," the campaign page stages.

"Michael decided to put his family and his country first. Now Michael needs your financial help -- to pay his legal fees.

"The Michael Cohen Truth Fund is a transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump."

Read more about Michael Cohen's trial here.

