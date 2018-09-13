Michael Moore says he believes Trump could be America's last president because 'he has no respect for the rule of law'

news

Filmmaker Michael Moore says he worries that Donald Trump could be America's last elected president.

Moore made elaborated on that assertion during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Wednesday night.

"I think that we have someone in the White House who has no respect for the rule of law, who dislikes democracy by an incredible degree," Moore said.

The filmmaker said Trump is not unlike other billionaire CEOs who are accustomed to near-unilateral autonomy. "They rule by fiat. They decide. They make the calls and they don't like anybody else having a say."

White House insiders have recounted occasions where Trump announced major policy proposals from his Twitter account, prompting Cabinet officials and administration staffers to scramble. In some cases, officials had to scrap entire projects over a Trump tweet, the ousted White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said in August.

"He would on occasion tweet something so egregious we would completely have to scratch that messaging we'd done all night before and we would have go with his stuff," Omarosa said.

'No respect for the rule of law'

Since his inauguration, Trump has spent a considerable amount of time publicly criticizing law-enforcement institutions like the FBI, the US Justice Department, the CIA, and others. He has also targeted current and former leaders of those organizations — including the attorney general Jeff Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein.

Several of those leaders have either fled the administration or have been fired on Trump's watch for various reasons.

Moore's suggestion that Trump could be the last US president is an idea Trump has already mused about.

During a speech to Republican donors at a private event in March, Trump lavished praise on the Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has moved to consolidate his own power in the country.

Commenting on China's move to abolish presidential term limits, Trump said "Maybe we'll give that a shot someday."