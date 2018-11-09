news

Michelle Obama has revealed that he had a miscarriage 20 years ago and that she used in vitro fertilization to conceive her two daughters.

Obama told ABC's "Good Morning America" that she felt "lost and alone" and like she "failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them."

She said that herself and her husband, Barack Obama, then had IVF treatment to have their daughters, Sasha and Malia, who are now aged 17 and 20.

"We sit in our own pain thinking that somehow we're broken. So that's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen and the biological clock is real," she said.



"I think it's the worst thing that we do to each other as women: not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don't work."

Obama was speaking ahead of the launch of her new book, "Becoming," due out Tuesday, where she also takes aim at President Donald Trump and writes about going into a state of shock after seeing the election results in 2016.