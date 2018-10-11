Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives her crazy

Pulse.com.gh logo
Barack and Michelle Obama's close relationship was a focal point of the Obama years — and it even inspired a film. But the former first lady says things aren't always perfect between her and Barack.

  • Former first lady Michelle Obama sat down for an interview on the "Today" show Thursday morning.
  • During the interview, Obama was asked about her post-White House life and whether her husband, former President Barack Obama, ever drives her crazy.
  • She said they have separate bathrooms and it bothers her when he comes into her bathroom: "I'm like, why are you in here?"

Obama appeared on the "Today" show Thursday morning, and was asked about whether her husband ever drives her crazy.

"One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms," the former first lady said, causing an uproar of laughter. "When he enters my bathrooms, sometimes I'm like, 'Why are you in here?' And he's like, 'I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom, too?'"

But Obama said life post-White House "has been good" for the two of them, and that her favorite part about life now is all the "small things."

"It's going to my girl's game and just really being a mom," she said. "So there's nothing new that's going on. It's just that we're out in the real world."

Obama appeared on the show to announce a new initiative called the "Global Girls Alliance," which will support more than 1,500 grassroots organizations focused on educating girls around the world.

"The stats show when you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country. It makes no sense ... that girls and women are not getting educated, that they're not in school.

"So it absolutely makes sense for us if we care about climate change, if we care about poverty, if we care about maternal child health, then we have to care about education," she said.

