Michelle Obama put politics aside when Melania Trump succeeded her in the White House, offering to give her advice if she ever needed it, but the former first lady says her successor has never took her up on the offer.

Obama made the revelation in a nearly hour-long conversation with ABC News' Robin Roberts on "20/20" Sunday night.

"I know that Laura Bush reached out to you and said, 'If you need any help I'm a phone call away'," Roberts said during the interview.

"Yep, yep," Obama responded.

"You wrote about — have talked about — how you extended that same courtesy to Melania Trump. Has she reached out to you and asked for any help?" Roberts asked.

"No, no she hasn’t," Obama said, raising her eyebrows suggestively.

The first lady's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two first ladies have had an interesting history that extends before the Trumps entered the White House. On the campaign trail in 2016, Melania came under fire for plagiarizing part of the speech Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Her speechwriter later admitted that Melania was inspired by Obama's speech, and that lines from the address accidentally made its way into the speech she drafted for Trump.

"A person she [Melania] has always liked is Michelle Obama. Over the phone, she read me some passages from Mrs. Obama’s speech as examples. I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in the draft that ultimately became the final speech," speechwriter Meredith McIver said in a statement, released after the debacle.

She continued: "This was my mistake, and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant."

When NPR asked Obama on Friday if she could relate to Trump's claim last month that she's "the most bullied person in the world," Obama said she could not, because of the time she's spent seeing the hardships military families go through.

"I admired them and it made me feel like let me not complain out loud about anything that is happening to me," Obama said.

She appeared on "20/20" to promote her book "Becoming," target="_blank" which is due out Tuesday.