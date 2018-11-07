news

Michigan became the 10th state to legalize marijuana for all adults on Tuesday night, while both Missouri and Utah passed measures legalizing medical marijuana.

Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in four states in Tuesday's midterm elections. A legalization measure failed in North Dakota.

A total of 33 states now have some measure of marijuana, representing roughly one-fifth of the US population.

Marijuana legalization is sweeping the US: In June, Oklahoma voted to legalize medical marijuana, joining the number of other states that already have medical marijuana laws on the books. Nine other states, including California and Colorado, have legalized the possession and sale of marijuana to all adults over the age of 21.

It's also one of the few hot-button topics with widespread support. According to a recent poll from Pew Research, 62% of Americans support legalizing recreational marijuana, including 74% of millennials.

And 2018 has been a banner year for marijuana legalization in North America. In October, Canada legalized marijuana federally, becoming the first Group of Seven country to do so. Mexico's supreme court ruled in October that marijuana prohibition was unconstitutional, paving the way for the country's new leader — Andrés Manuel López Obrador — to follow Canada's lead.

Here's where marijuana won and lost in the midterms:

Michigan

Voters in Michigan passed Proposition 1, making it the state the first in the Midwest to legalize the possession and sale of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The bill will allow adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and allow residents to grow up to 12 plants at home.

The law is more permissive than other states with legal marijuana: most allow residents to only possess up to an ounce at a time.

North Dakota

North Dakotans voted down one of the most permissive legal marijuana policies yet on Tuesday. The measure would have set no limits on possession and legalizes the commercialization of marijuana without creating a regulatory framework, per The Washington Post.

Utah

Bright-red Utah voters passed Proposition 2, a medical marijuana measure that allows residents with qualifying illnesses to legal access to marijuana.

Opponents and supporters of the bill agreed that Utah's legislature would convene in a special session in November to hammer out a more restrictive version of the medical marijuana bill.

Missouri

Missouri residents on Tuesday voted to pass Amendment 2, which legalizes medical marijuana and taxes it at 4%.

Missouri residents faced an odd situation where residents voted on three separate medical-marijuana initiatives.

Amendment 2, the initiative that passed, proposed a 4% tax, while Amendment 3 would have raised the tax to 15% to support the creation of a state-run agency called the Biomedical Research and Drug Development Institute that would seek out cures for disease.

The third measure, Proposition C, would have legalized medical marijuana and tax it at 2%. If all three measures pass, the measure with the most votes will prevail.

According to Missouri state law, the initiative with the most votes would become law.