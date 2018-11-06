news

The 2018 midterm elections are upon us, and the country is anxiously awaiting to hear the results of an array of consequential races nationwide.

There's a lot at stake on Tuesday, November 6. If Democrats are able to retake either the House or Senate, it has major implications for President Donald Trump's agenda over the next two years.

Most polling places open between 6 and 8 a.m. and close between 6 and 9 p.m. local time, but times vary based on location.

It can take hours, days, and sometimes even weeks for results to come in.

Follow our full coverage of the 2018 midterm elections here, and find live updates throughout the day and night below.

1:41 p.m. ET: Voters in multiple states face problems with malfunctioning machines and long lines.

Since polls opened on Tuesday morning, a number of reports surfaced of voters facing long lines and malfunctioning voting machines in multiple US states.

In certain parts of Georgia, a state with one of the most closely watched gubernatorial races, some people reportedly had to wait to vote for several hours. This comes after weeks of widespread complaints of voter suppression in the Southern state.

There were also long lines and issues with voting machines at polling places in New York City, according to multiple reports.

12:00 p.m. ET: Polls open in all 50 states.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time in Hawaii, marking the last state where US voters headed off to cast their ballots.

The only states where voters do not physically head to the polls are Oregon and Washington, where all ballots are sent in by mail.

5:00 a.m. ET: First polls open in Vermont.

The first polls opened at 5 a.m. local time in Vermont, and were followed an hour later in parts of Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Virginia.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. local time in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Despite rough weather in many states, voters still lined up for the polls to do their civic duty.