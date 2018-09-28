Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Military photos show a US Air Force B-52 bomber and Japanese fighter jets putting on a show of force in China's backyard


Politics Military photos show a US Air Force B-52 bomber and Japanese fighter jets putting on a show of force in China's backyard

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Check out these photos of US B-52 bombers putting on a show of force in China's backyard, specifically the East and South China Sea, at a time of rising tension between Washington and Beijing.

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) F-15 fighters execute a routine bilateral training mission over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, Sept. 26, 2018. play

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) F-15 fighters execute a routine bilateral training mission over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, Sept. 26, 2018.

(Pacific Air Forces)

The US military put on a show of force in China's backyard Wednesday, as a US B-52H Stratofortress heavy long-range bomber linked up with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets in the contested East China Sea.

US bombers have been increasingly active in both the East and South China Sea over the past few days, following a pattern of behavior set last month, when the US sent B-52 bombers through the disputed seas four times in total.

These flights come at a time of increased tension between Washington and Beijing over both economic and military matters.

The flight through the East China Sea was flown in support of Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence, Pacific Air Forces said in a statement Thursday.

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two JASDF F-15 fighter jets play

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two JASDF F-15 fighter jets

(PACAF)

Source: Pacific Air Forces



The B-52 bomber trained alongside 12 JASDF F-15s and four F-2s over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan before it returned to Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two JASDF F-15 fighter jets play

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two JASDF F-15 fighter jets

(PACAF)


Wednesday's flight marks the third time in a week US B-52 bombers have flown over contested seas characterized by tension largely attributed to increased Chinese military activity.

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two JASDF F-15 fighter jets play

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber and two JASDF F-15 fighter jets

(PACAF)


B-52 bombers flew through the South China Sea once on Sunday and again on Tuesday, showing off America's capabilities over tense tides. Beijing warned the US against "provocative" military behavior in response.

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, Sept. 23, 2018 play

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a routine training mission in the vicinity of the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, Sept. 23, 2018

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

Source: Business Insider and Reuters



Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis says that these flights are only an issue because China made these seas global hot spots. "If it was 20 years ago and had they not militarized those features there it would have been just another bomber on its way to Diego Garcia or wherever," he explained Wednesday.

B-52H Stratofortress bomber taking off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam play

B-52H Stratofortress bomber taking off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)


Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 'Leave me alone': Mike Pence's wife reportedly refused to...bullet
3 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018
Politics DOJ veterans pinpoint the moment during Thursday's high-stakes hearing when Brett Kavanaugh gave away the game
Brett Kavanaugh supreme court whip 4x3
Politics Senators are gearing up for a committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation after day of contentious hearings, but it's unclear whether they can get him across the finish line
Dianne Feinstein.JPG
Politics Sen. Dianne Feinstein denies withholding Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Brett Kavanaugh for political reasons
Brett Kavanaugh Donald Trump
Politics 'The Senate must vote!': Trump backs Brett Kavanaugh's 'powerful, honest, and riveting testimony,' and urges lawmakers to confirm his nomination to the Supreme Court
X
Advertisement