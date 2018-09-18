More than 10,000 US service members sprang into action after Florence hit — these military photos show them in the thick of it

news

As Hurricane Florence, now weakened to a tropical depression, continues to wreak havoc along the East Coast, where it has claimed at least two dozen lives, more than 10,000 US service members are providing emergency assistance to those in need.

The Department of Defense, as of Saturday, had deployed a total of 13,470 personnel, 5,400 active-duty service members and 7,857 National Guard to support hurricane relief efforts. Additionally, 1,286 military assets, such as rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, high-water vehicles, and swift boats have been dispatched to assist with ongoing response operations.

"The collaboration between the Department of Defense, FEMA, and state and local partners is absolutely critical to our National Response Framework," Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, Commander USNORTHCOM said in a statement, adding, "We remain well informed of the emergency response requirements and are ready to respond when military assistance is requested."

The following photos show the US military in action, lending a much needed hand to rescue people and even animals affected by the storm.

US service members have helped numerous people evacuate from areas affected by Hurricane Florence over the past few days.

An MH-60T Jayhawk Helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, evacuates residents from Rocky Point, North Carolina.

A total of 26 adults, 11 children, seven dogs and four cats were evacuated from the neighborhood.

Military air assets were deployed to assist with Hurricane Florence search and rescue operations. Deployed aircraft included over one hundred fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Staff Sgt. Nick Carey from the 102nd Rescue squadron, New York Air National Guard, scans for people in need of rescue over Kinston, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018.

Members from the 106th Rescue Wing New York Air National Guard survey areas affected by severe flooding in Kinston, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018

Hurricane Florence flooding near Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami and Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South rescue an elderly woman and her husband along with their pets after their home was flooded, Sept 16, 2018.

Shallow-Water Response Team 3 crew members rescued four pit bulls and eleven beagles from rising water caused by Hurricane Florence in Delco, North Carolina.

A member of Coast Guard Shallow-Water Response Boat Team 3 rescues pets stranded by floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

Members of Coast Guard Shallow-Water Response Boat Team 3 help pets stranded by floodwater caused by Hurricane Florence near Riegelwood, North Carolina.

Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune help push a car out of a flooded area during Hurricane Florence, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 15, 2018.

US Marines with Marine Corps Air Station New River conduct a clean up effort after Hurricane Florence at McCutcheon Manor on MCAS New River, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2018.

US Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, conduct post hurricane cleanup on MCAS New River, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018.

US Marines with Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training conduct post hurricane cleanup at the Marine Corps Exchange on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018.