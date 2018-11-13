Pulse.com.gh logo
Since last May, Mueller has charged Americans once affiliated with Trump's campaign or administration and dozens of Russian nationals.

robert mueller play

robert mueller

(Ann Heisenfelt/Getty Images)

  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller plans to issue new indictments as early as Tuesday, CBS reported.
  • Since Mueller started probing the Trump campaign's ties to Russia last May, his team has charged Americans once affiliated with President Donald Trump's presidential campaign or administration, as well as Russian nationals and intelligence officers.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to issue new indictments as part of the Russia investigation as soon as today, CBS reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the probe.

The news comes as acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, plans to consult with Department of Justice ethics officials about whether he should recuse himself from Mueller's investigation into the Trump presidential campaign's ties to Russia.

Since Mueller started his probe last May, his team has charged four Americans once affiliated with Trump's campaign or administration, 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence officers, three Russian companies, and two other people.

They include Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos, and Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Manafort is reportedly halting his cooperation with Mueller.

Read more: Here's everyone who has been charged and convicted in Mueller's Russia probe so far

