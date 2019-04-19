On Thursday, Uganda's top court upheld a decision to scrap presidential age limits, effectively paving the way for the 74-year-old leader, to seek a sixth term in office.

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge by Museveni's opponents, who had appealed against a ruling by the constitutional court that scrapped an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders.

With the favourable Supreme Court ruling now on his side, Mr Museveni looks set to rule Uganda until he clocks 100 years as he has often loudly dreamed about.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni dream of ruling ‘the pearl of Africa’ until he hits 100 years may as well come to pass.

On Thursday, Uganda's top court upheld a decision to scrap presidential age limits, effectively paving the way for the 74-year-old leader, to seek a sixth term in office.

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge by Museveni's opponents, who had appealed against a ruling by the constitutional court that scrapped an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders.

"This appeal therefore fails," Chief Justice Bart Katureebe declared in handing down the court's majority 4-3 verdict.

In 2005, the two-term presidential limit was scrapped to allow Mr Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, to stand for office again. He went on to win a fifth term in the 2016 elections.

In December 2017, he again bulldozed his way into parliament against all odds and over the passing of a bill that abolished age limits for presidential candidates, allowing him to seek re-election in polls due in 2021.

With the favourable Supreme Court ruling now on his side, Mr Museveni looks set to rule Uganda until he clocks 100 years as he has often loudly dreamed about.

At 74 years old, when most people would be willing to call it quits and embrace slow life surrounded by their grandchildren while sitting on a rocking chair for hours on end watching the sun set down, Museveni is showing no signs of slowing down.

“I am 73 and I am left with a few years just 27 to clock 100,” the former guerrilla fighter has repeatedly said, insisting there is no medical proof that anyone above the age of 75 is incapable of leading.

Also read: Museveni claims he will resurrect like Jesus Christ after he dies

As a result of his quest to make his ‘lifetime dream come true,’ Mr Museveni is going out of his way to ensure his health does not screw up his destiny.

He only consumes locally produced foods and drinks lots of milk which is rich in calcium and improves the strength of bones, ensures smoother skin and a stronger immune system.

And he apparently has a lot to show for it, President Museveni claims he has not fallen sick in the last 31 years.

“Have you ever heard that Museveni has fallen sick and my legs hung in hospital, for the last 31 years? This is because I observe some of these health tips [practices] which have eventually helped me to prevent some of these diseases. Many of the diseases are preventable,” Mr Museveni told a packed crowd last year while launching the Lugwere Bible in Budaka District.