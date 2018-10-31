Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Nancy Pelosi guarantees Democrats will win the House majority

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Let me say this. Up until today, I would've said, 'If the election were held today, we would win,' she said. "What now I'm saying is, 'We will win.'"

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) is joined by Democratic members of the House of Representatives to rally support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in the Rayburn Room in the U.S. Capitol September 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. A university professor in California, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party when they were in high school in 1982. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) is joined by Democratic members of the House of Representatives to rally support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in the Rayburn Room in the U.S. Capitol September 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. A university professor in California, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party when they were in high school in 1982. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi guaranteed that Democrats will retake majority control in the House after next week's midterm elections.
  • Democrats have not controlled the House of Representatives since 2010, when Pelosi was then speaker of the House.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi guaranteed that Democrats will retake majority in the House in the midterm elections this coming Tuesday.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Pelosi became very bullish about Democrats' ability to take back a majority they have not seen since losing their grip on the House in 2010, just two years into the Barack Obama administration.

"Let me say this. Up until today, I would've said, 'If the election were held today, we would win,' she said. "What now I'm saying is, 'We will win.'"

Colbert jokingly asked Pelosi if she wanted "to say that on Hillary's fireworks barge that she canceled?"

"And how long are the curtains that you're measuring right now?" he added.

"No, we're not measuring," Pelosi quipped back. "We're just walking precincts and if everyone votes, we'll have even a bigger victory. But Democrats will carry the House. If we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships, it's going to be a great night for America."

Read more: Opposition to Trump is making the DC suburbs finally turn blue

Pelosi's optimism about Democrats retaking control of the chamber is nothing new, as the longtime Democratic leader has expressed confidence about their chances for months.

The California Democrat has also taken an all-of-the-above approach to making sure Democrats win in diverse districts. Despite a record number of new candidates saying they would not back her as the next speaker of the House if Democrats regain control, Pelosi has dismissed attacks from Republicans.

"So let's not read too much into this," she said in March. "This is part of the bankruptcy of the Republican Party. They're devoid of ideas about how they can meet the needs of the American people, so it's ad hominems."

Top Articles

1 Politics 5 countries that are dangerous for illegal immigrants,...bullet
2 Politics The US military's largest base outside the US just got its...bullet
3 Politics Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to end...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump stock market nasdaq
Politics Trump is zeroing in on one of his favorite topics as the midterm elections near
John McDonnell.
Politics Labour Brexiteers will 'reconsider' their support for Theresa May's Brexit deal
Mieido Shrine, Kyoto, Japan, photographed in April 2016. Japan is the 10th safest country in the world.
Politics These are the 20 safest and most crime-free countries in the world
Inkalamu A 2.5-pound emerald like no other has been unearthed in Zambia
X
Advertisement