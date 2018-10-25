news

NBC Chairman Andy Lack criticized Megyn Kelly following her comments on her show "Megyn Kelly Today" justifying blackface.

Kelly apologized, but that didn't stop the fallout from her comments.

She reportedly parted ways from her agency and failed to sign a deal with another one. Kelly also reportedly hired litigator Bryan Freedman on Wednesday.

Kelly has reportedly told NBC executives that she wants to cover more news and politics, and may leave "Today" by the end of the year.

Megyn Kelly's future at NBC is in doubt after NBC chairman Andy Lack criticized her in an internal town hall meeting, multiple outlets are reporting.

"There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks," Lack said, according to a transcript obtained by The Daily Beast. "There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate."

The fallout follows comments she made on Monday justifying blackface, causing a firestorm of controversy.

"But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween," she said on "Today." "That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character."

Kelly later apologized for her remarks and had a discussion about them on her show the next day with other panelists on the show.

But her apology didn't stop the fallout.

Kelly is not appearing on her show on Thursday or Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And actors from the new season of Netflix's "House of Cards" pulled out of a scheduled appearance on her show.

Kelly also split ways with the Creative Arts Agency on Wednesday because the agency also represents NBC president Noah Oppenheimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. United Talent Agency, the other major agency firm in the entertainment industry, was in discussions to represent Kelly but then backed off from its offer, The Hollywood Reporter noted, leaving Kelly without agency representation.

Kelly is halfway through a $69 million, three-year deal with NBC, but her presence on "Today" is expected to end by the end of 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kelly has reportedly expressed interest to NBC executives in covering more news and politics.

But there are also signs that she could be headed to a messy exit with the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On Wednesday, she hired Bryan Freedman, one of the entertainment industry's top litigators representing talent.