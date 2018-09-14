Pulse.com.gh logo
New details are emerging about a woman's allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a secret letter


WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as White House Counsel Don McGahn listens on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as White House Counsel Don McGahn listens on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC — New information emerged on Friday about the letter Sen. Dianne Feinstein referred to federal investigators regarding Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Feinstein had sent the letter to the FBI on Thursday after having kept its content secret, even from fellow Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. It detailed an allegation against Kavanaugh while he was a teenager in the Washington, DC, area.

While the letter itself was known of publicly for several days, The New Yorker revealed what it said. The author of the letter, an unidentified woman, claims that while at a high-school party as teenagers, Kavanaugh pinned the woman down and forced himself on her. The woman claims that a male friend of Kavanaugh's turned up music volume in the room to drown out any noise, according to The New Yorker.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation in a statement, and a classmate of his told The New Yorker he had "no recollection" of it occurring.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation," Kavanaugh said. "I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Feinstein had previously withheld the letter after receiving it from California Rep. Anna Eshoo, concealing its contents from other members of the committee, including Democrats.

After Feinstein briefed Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, she sent the letter to federal investigators and publicly acknowledged doing so in a statement. The FBI then added the letter to Kavanaugh's background file.

The White House condemned the secrecy of the letter as a last ditch attempt to derail Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Throughout 25 years of public service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has thoroughly and repeatedly vetted Judge Kavanaugh, dating back to 1993, for some of the most highly sensitive roles. He has served in the Office of Independent Counsel, the White House, and on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, all before his nomination earlier this year to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Thursday.

"Senator Schumer promised to 'oppose Judge Kavanaugh's nomination with everything I have,' and it appears he is delivering with this 11th-hour attempt to delay his confirmation," Kupec said.

