The committee is made up 10 members.

The committee, which is chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, includes Alan Kwodwo Kyerematen; Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Ken Offori-Atta; Elizabeth Ohene; Hajia Alima Mahama; Yofi Grant; Yaw Buaben Asamoa; Kweku Agyeman-Manu and Dr Afriyie Akoto as members.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said the committee is mandated to review the party’s 2016 manifesto and engage all stakeholder in developing the NPPs 2020 manifesto.

“It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally, and accordingly produce a comprehensive manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls,” it stated.