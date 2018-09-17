Pulse.com.gh logo
New polls show Democrats are on the verge of flipping 2 key Senate seats


New polls from CNN show Democratic Senate candidates leading their Republican opponents in two of the four key states with seats up for grabs in November's midterm elections.

Voters fill in their ballots as they vote in the U.S. midterm elections at a polling place in Westminster, Colorado November 4, 2014. play

Voters fill in their ballots as they vote in the U.S. midterm elections at a polling place in Westminster, Colorado November 4, 2014.

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)

  • Democrats' current leads among likely voters in Arizona and Tennessee Senate races are encouraging the party's hopes for a "blue wave" in Congress.

New polls from CNN show Democratic Senate candidates leading their opponents in two of four races for Republican-held seats that could flip in November's midterm elections.

In Arizona and Tennessee, where Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker are retiring, Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema and former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen lead with likely voters by 7 and 5 points, respectively. Sinema led Rep. Martha McSally 50% to 43% and Bredesen held a 50% to 45% lead over Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

CNN reported approximately one in six voters in each state say they might change their vote before Election Day.

Additionally, voters in both states not only put healthcare as their most important issue — at 29% in Tennessee and 25% in Arizona, but also favored Democrats to handle healthcare policy.

  • In Tennessee, the economy came next with 22% of voters, while 16% of responses put immigration at third.
  • In Arizona, immigration was the second-most critical issue with 22% of voters, while 20% chose the economy.
  • Voters in both states concerned with these issues favored the Republican candidate.

Other states with a chance for Democrats to pick up Senate seats are Texas, where Sen. Ted Cruz is facing an unexpectedly tough challenge, and Nevada, a closely watched swing state that backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and where President Donald Trump headlined a fundraiser for a Republican senator.

Several recent polls found significant leads for Democrats in congressional races and widespread disapproval of Congress as a whole, possibly indicating a "blue wave" in the midterms this fall if the divisions hold.

