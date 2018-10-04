New York attorney general pushes back on Trump's effort to dismiss lawsuit against his charity

news

Acting New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, in a court filing, opposed President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the state lawsuit against his charity.

In August, Trump's attorney sought to quash the lawsuit on the grounds of bias.

Underwood wrote that Trump's side didn't come anywhere close to the necessary burden to prove bias against him.

Acting New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a Thursday court filing opposed President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the state lawsuit against him, his children, and his charity, the Trump Foundation.

Underwood said in the filing that Trump's "arguments for dismissal are based on misstatements of the Attorney General's claims or are otherwise without merit."

Accused of being biased against the president, Underwood wrote that the lawsuit was filed because of alleged "extensive illegal conduct" the office had discovered, not because of any animosity toward Trump.

In August, Alan Futerfas, an attorney representing Trump, wrote in a motion to dismiss that former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman made it "his stated mission to 'lead the resistance' and attack Mr. Trump whenever possible." He added that the attorney general's office "turned a blind eye to serious and significant allegations of misconduct involving the Clinton Foundation."

Futerfas wrote that the then-attorney general "actively stonewalled" Trump's efforts to dissolve the charity.