Nigerian government approves N8.73 trillion for 2019 budget.

The Federal Executive Council pegs oil production at 2.3 million barrels per day at a benchmark oil price of $60 per barrel.

President Muhammadu Buhari to present 2019 budget to parliament in November.

The Nigerian government has pegged crude oil benchmark at $60 per barrel and approved N8.73 trillion for the 2019 budget.

This is contained in the 2019/2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Udoma Udo Udoma, Nigeria's minister of budget and national planning, said the budget will be transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration ahead of the presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari next month.

He said the MTEF/FSP is designed to translate the strategic development objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) into a realistic and implementable budget framework for the medium term.

Other key assumptions being proposed for the 2019 budget include:

- Oil production of 2.3 million barrels per day

- Exchange rate of N305/$1

- GDP growth rate of 3.01%

The projected N8.73 trillion appropriation proposal is less than the N9.12 trillion 2018 budget.

Last year, Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari submitted N8.612 trillion as the 2018 Appropriation proposal but later raised by the parliament to N9.12 trillion.

Oil price was pegged at $45 per barrel at an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar.