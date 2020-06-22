In a series of tweets, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said “We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building."

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama. [PremiumTimes]

“We are engaging the Ghanaian government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana”, Mr Onyeama added.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana through the Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has started investigating the incident.

In a statement, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry promised to get the details of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. In the meantime, it will intensify security at the property.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and demolished the property under construction around 10:30 pm on Friday, 19th June 2020.”

“The Ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961). Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.”