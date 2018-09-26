The government is expecting to rake N289 billion ($797 million) from the sale of 10 state-owned companies.
Joe Anichebe, a director at the Bureau of Public Entreprises (BPE), says the sales may occur in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Anichebe told Bloomberg that the preparations for the sale are in final stages as the government is ready to dispose of NiCON Insurance Ltd. and Skyway Aviation Handling Company “this month or early next month” through an initial public offering.
He said the company will range from power to aviation and the insurance sector.
Last week, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) also sold a 21% stake in the country's minting and printing company to the Central Bank of Nigeria at a cost of N17.3 billion.
BPE said the purpose of the strategic investment was for CBN to manage, restructure and restore the company to profitability.
