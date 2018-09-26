Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund 2018 budget


Politics Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 budget

  • Published:

The government is expecting to rake N289 billion ($797 million) from the sale of 10 state-owned companies.

Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 budget play

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo during the the signing ceremony for the sale of the Federal Government's 12.4 billion Shares in Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc to the Central bank of Nigeria, at the State House, Abuja. September 18, 2018.

(Twitter/ Yemi Osinbajo)

Nigeria is planning to sell 10 state-owned assets to be able to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 national budget, the country’s privatisation agency said.

Joe Anichebe, a director at the Bureau of Public Entreprises (BPE), says the sales may occur in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The government is expecting to rake N289 billion ($797 million) from the sale.

ALSO READ: Nigeria parliament passes 2018 budget to a record N9.1 trillion

Anichebe told Bloomberg that the preparations for the sale are in final stages as the government is ready to dispose of NiCON Insurance Ltd. and Skyway Aviation Handling Company “this month or early next month” through an initial public offering.

He said the company will range from power to aviation and the insurance sector.

Nigeria sells 21% stake in Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc to CBN

Last week, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) also sold a 21% stake in the country's minting and printing company to the Central Bank of Nigeria at a cost of N17.3 billion.

 

BPE said the purpose of the strategic investment was for CBN to manage, restructure and restore the company to profitability.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Politics Saudi Arabia's ambitious new crown prince is reportedly hiding...bullet
2 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran...bullet
3 Politics Trump's trade war with China shows no sign of slowing down,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump with Colombian President Ivan Duque during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2018.
Politics 'I don't think the Marines would've run': Trump and John Kelly joked about a suspected assassination attempt on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro
Michael Avenatti.
Politics Avenatti calls Democrats 'weak-kneed' after criticism of his handling of Kavanaugh accusers
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 6: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Politics 'I'm confident we're going to win': Republicans are now bullish about confirming Brett Kavanaugh very soon
World leaders at the United Nations General Assembly laughed at President Donald Trump on Tuesday when he claimed his administration had accomplished more than any other in US history.
Politics Trump's laughed-at UN speech shows the US has lost its moral high ground to Iran
X
Advertisement