On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Nigerians will go to the poll to elect a new president.

Thanks to the new 'Not Too Young To Run' bill, the next head of state could be as young as 35.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse looks at the youngest presidents in the country's history.

Nigeria's 2019 general elections kick off tomorrow, February 16, 2019, with the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This year promises to be different with the signing of the Not Too Young To Run Bill which reduces the presidential age limit from 40 to 35.

Now, there is the option of 35-year-old Chike Ukaegbu, the youngest presidential candidate in Nigerian history.

As the 84,004,084 registered voters get ready to chose the next hopefully young leader, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse looks at the youngest presidents ever to take office.

Meet the five youngest Nigerian presidents and the year each got elected:

General Yakubu Gowon (31 years old)

He was born on October 19, 1934. Following the assassination of Major General Aguiyi Ironsi, the second Nigerian president and the first military head of state on July 29, 1966, Gowon took over.

He became the third President of Nigeria and youngest leader ever on August 1, 1966, before his 32nd birthday on October 19th.

Gowon is also the only president with the longest tenure (1966–1975).

ALSO READ: Whoever wins Nigeria’s 2019 presidential elections will have to face the following economic realities

General Murtala Muhammed (37 years old)

He was born on November 8, 1938. After criticising General Ironsi's leadership and serving as a federal commissioner under Gowon, he stepped into office on July 29, 1975.

Gen. Muhammed became the fourth Nigerian ruler at the age of 37. He was assassinated ten days after creating nine new states - Bauchi; Benue; Borno; Imo; Niger; Ogun; and Ondo. The creation occurred on February 3, 1976.

General Olusegun Obasanjo (39 years old)

Born on May 5, 1937, he became the first person to rule Nigeria as Military and civilian president when he was 39 years old.

The Supreme Military Council appointed him as the head of state on Feb 13, 1976.

Major General Muhammadu Buhari (41 years old)

The current president of the country became the Head of State for the first time on December 31, 1983.

He was born on December 17, 1942.

Major General Aguiyi Ironsi (42 years old)

Nigeria's second president was born on March 3, 1924. He became the head of state after Chief Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe was overthrown.

Major Ironsi was 42 years old at the time. His regime lasted from January 16, 1966, to July 29, 1966.