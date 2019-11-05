Nigerian 'netizens' have asked the country's anti-graft agency to probe leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu is an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and former governor of the Lagos state. He is known to be one of the powerful politicians and go-to man for major presidential candidates.

During the 2019 general election, a bullion van was reportedly spotted entering the party chieftain house in Lagos, Nigeria which raised an eyebrow in a country where voting buyout is rampant.

Who is Bola Tinubu and what is his offense?

Bola Tinubu, 67, is a Nigerian politician, former senator, and former Lagos state governor. In some political narrations, he is perceived as the leader of the Yoruba people – one of the largest ethnic groups in the country. He is also believed to possess more political clout in the Southwest region of the country, one of the determining regions in any Presidential election.

Rumours have it that he is considering to participate in the 2023 presidential election as a candidate.

His offense: On the eve of the February 2019 presidential election, two bullion vans allegedly stashed with cash drove into his residence at Burdillion, Ikoyi, Lagos. Many believed the alleged cash stashed in the vans might have been used to bribe voters and engaged in vote buying for the ruling party. Tinubu and the ruling APC, have dismissed insinuations. He had described himself as a private citizen who can use his money for 'anything' apart from voting-buying.

He also challenged Nigerians to come out with proof of any illegalities and atrocities he has committed since the beginning of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government almost five years ago.

Why are Nigerians putting EFCC on the political line

Due to various activities and arrests made by the anti-graft agency so far in 2019, Nigerians want the agency to look at various abuses of office by politicians, mostly, from the ruling party – APC. The opposition parties also believed that the anti-graft agency is embarking on a lopsided anti-corruption fight.

Last year, the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, challenged Nigerians to submit a petition with substantial information about the political leader.

Activists submit petition

Members of the Concerned Nigerians – a Human Rights group, has submitted a petition to EFCC to investigate the ruling party leader who is reportedly eyeing the presidential seat in 2023. Transparency International and other groups have also advised the anti-corruption body to swiftly on the petition.

What is next after the noise?

The next line of action by the anti-corruption czar Ibrahim Magu will go down in the history of Africa’s biggest economy with many citizens on the poverty line and record-unemployment figures.