Nigerians call out school authorities to take up responsibilities after BBC Africa Eye expose Sex For Grades in higher institutions.

The BBC report captures activities of lecturers engaging in sexual harassment which is against rules of engagements across institutions.

Nigerian Senate has passed a bill outlawing sexual advances by lecturers in universities with a maximum jail term of 5 years or N5m fine.

Nigerians across social media have called on lecturers, school authorities, and the government to take up responsibilities after BBC Africa Eye report exposed two lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos in a sex-for-grade scandal.

The report, released on Monday, October 7th, BBC Africa Eye investigation torchlight sexual harassment from Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, a lecturer at the College Of Education, University of Ghana and a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos (Lagos), Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu.

The investigation lasted for 9 months, according to BBC and lead by the organisation's reporter, Kiki Mordi, who claimed to also be a victim of sexual harassment while in school.

Sexual harassment in schools

Last year, Richard Akindele, a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was jailed after a postgraduate student, Monica Osagie accused him of sexual demands.

In leaked audio, the expelled professor demanded to have sex with the student to upgrade her score from 33% to a 'pass grade’.

Over the years, lecturers have escaped sexual harassment cases due to the absence of concrete evidence and 'consent' defence claim by suspects, as contained in the Criminal and Penal Codes.

The Nigerian Senate has also passed a bill outlawing sexual advances by lecturers in Nigerian universities with a maximum jail term of 5 years or N5m fine.