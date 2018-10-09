Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to the UN

news

Nikki Haley on Tuesday abruptly resigned as US ambassador to the United Nations.

It's not clear why she resigned, but she reportedly discussed her departure with President Donald Trump last week.

After initial reports, Trump confirmed he'd accepted Haley's resignation and said she's leaving at the end of the year.

Trump said he'll announce a replacement for Haley within the next two to three weeks.

The reasons for her departure are unclear. Haley reportedly had a discussion about her resignation with President Donald Trump during a visit to the White House last week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Haley and Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. ET. Subsequently, Trump tweeted there would be a " target="_blank"big announcement" with his "friend Ambassador Nikki Haley" in the Oval Office.

Not long after, Trump confirmed to reporters he'd accepted Haley's resignation and said she's expected to leave the administration " target="_blank"at the end of the year." He said he'll announce a replacement for Haley within the next two to three weeks.

The president also said Haley has done a "fantastic job" and that she's been "very special" to him. Trump added that Haley told him she wanted a break around six months ago.

Meanwhile, Haley told reporters she has no plans to run for office in 2020, rejecting speculation on the topic.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has been among the more moderate members of Trump's administration. She represents the Trump administration's agenda in the UN, a body the president has long criticized.

The news comes less than a month after the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, which was somewhat of a rocky affair for the president. During his address to the UNGA, world leaders laughed at Trump as he claimed his administration had accomplished more than any other in US history.

Haley claimed the media had mischaracterized the laughter and contended it was actually a sign of respect.

"They love how honest he is," she told "Fox & Friends" in late September. "It's not diplomatic, and they find it funny. I mean, when he goes and he is very truthful, they kind of were taken back by it."

"Whether he said good things about him or not, they love that he’s honest with them," Haley added at the time. "And they've never seen anything like it, so there’s a respect there. I saw that the media was trying to make it something disrespectful; that's not what it was. They love to be with him."



In September, Haley wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post declaring she "proudly" works in the Trump administration but doesn't always agree with him.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley wrote. "But I don’t agree with the president on everything."