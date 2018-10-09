Pulse.com.gh logo
NLC refuses to hand over Sh1 billion to Mzee Kenyatta's dancer


  • Published:

Ms. Wanjiru, who died in 2000, was a member of the Nyakinyua Group, which was famous for entertaining the late Kenyatta.

play Mzee Jomo Kenyatta (The Standard)

 

  • The family of the late Rahab Wanjiru Evans is protesting over blocked payment of Sh1 billion for the land adjacent to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office.
  • The late Wanjiru was a traditional dancer who entertained founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and that is how she might have come across the prime land according to a Member of Parliament.
  • The MP claims that the land was irregularly transferred from City Hall to Ms. Wanjiru.

Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta loved listening to traditional music and watching traditional dancers.

So deep was his love for traditional dancers that whenever he was tired he would abruptly call a halt into any meeting and instead demand traditional dancers be ushered in to come and belt some tunes and break a leg.

That is how Mzee Kenyatta might have met one, the late Rahab Wanjiru Evans who is at the center of a bitter land row with the National Land Commission (NLC).

“If there was any complaint, then it should have been raised long ago after the commission declared it would pay us. We have been waiting for years. Why would someone bring up an issue just a week after the plan to pay us was made public?” said a member of the family who did not want to be named.

play Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office. (isc.)

 

The family of the late Rahab Wanjiru Evans is protesting over blocked payment of Sh1 billion ($10 million) for the land adjacent to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex office.

In June 2015, the land commission gazetted the open space behind the DP’s office in Nairobi for compulsory acquisition on security grounds.

The State then fenced it and paid Sh21 million to Ms. Wanjiru’s estate for lost earnings given that the space was previously used as a car park.

play NLC acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya (Daily Nation)

 

The payments, however, hit a dead end and the commission stopped further payment altogether after receiving a notice from a former MP claiming that the land was irregularly transferred from City Hall to Ms. Wanjiru.

The politician is just another play-game. Which are these new facts that NLC had not exhausted before declaring the family were the owners of the land?

The late Wanjiru was a traditional dancer who entertained founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and that is how she might have come across the prime land according to a Member of Parliament.

“We have an appeal over the land and we cannot pay until we review the complaint,” NLC acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya told Business Daily.

play Former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda joins members of Nyakinyua Women's Group in a dance. (the star)

 

The late Wanjiru’s family, however, claims they bought the land in 1991 for Sh19 million through a loan from KCB Bank, arguing that City Hall had put the land for sale to clear debts.

“We will review whether the transfer from City Hall was irregular,” Abigael added.

Ms. Wanjiru, who died in 2000, was a member of the Nyakinyua Group, which was famous for entertaining the late Kenyatta.

She also served as Nakuru District Kanu Women Wing Leader during former president Daniel Arap Moi’s era in the 1980s, underlying her close proximity to power from the 1970s.

play Nyakinyua Women Dance entertaining guests at a past function. (YouTube)

 

The Treasury had allocated Sh500 million in the budget for the year ended June for the purchase of the 0.7-acre plot, and a balance of Sh500 million was to be allocated in the current financial year, pushing the buyout deal to Sh1 billion.

In all these ensuing saga, one person who indeed would have brought it to an end for once and for all after all his word was law is Mzee Kenyatta but then again ‘dead men tell no tales’.

