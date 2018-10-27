Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Obama tells Wisconsin voters it's over for 'mealy-mouthed elected officials' who claim to be disappointed by bad behavior and then do nothing about it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former President Barack Obama rebuked lawmakers "who claim to be disappointed" by bad behavior, but then do nothing about it in Wisconsin on Friday.

Barack Obama play

Barack Obama

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

  • Former President Barack Obama rebuked what he called "mealy-mouthed" lawmakers who say they're disappointed by bad behavior and then do nothing about it.
  • Obama made those remarks while rallying voters in Wisconsin on Friday.
  • "We need leaders who will actually stand up for what's right, regardless of party," Obama said to cheers from the crowd.
  • The former president was speaking just two days after a nationwide bomb scare prompted by a suspect accused of sending explosive devices to several top Democrats and others who President Donald Trump has criticized.
  • Trump has called the scare a "terrorist act," but has taken no blame for the political rhetoric that apparently encouraged the suspect.

Former President Barack Obama rebuked what he called "mealy-mouthed" target="_blank" lawmakers who say they're disappointed by bad behavior and then do nothing about it.

Obama made those remarks while rallying voters in Wisconsin on Friday.

"We need leaders who will actually stand up for what's right, regardless of party," Obama said to cheers from the crowd.

The former president was speaking just two days after a bomb scare put the nation on edge.

The suspect, who law-enforcement officials arrested on Friday, is accused of mailing explosives to several top Democrats, including the Obamas, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as other lawmakers and former government officials who President Donald Trump frequently attacks online and in public.

Trump initially pointed to the media as the bomb scare gripped the nation on Wednesday, and claimed news outlets are the ones responsible for setting a "civil" tone, but it is no secret that Trump has banked his political fortunes on attacking the media.

The White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders caught some flak on Thursday for echoing Trump's lines, linking what she called "negative" media coverage of the Trump administration to the political acrimony of the moment.

"The president is certainly not responsible for sending suspicious packages to someone no more than Bernie Sanders was responsible for a supporter of his shooting up a baseball field practice," Sanders said.

On Friday, Trump leaned further away from the blame, telling reporters, "There's no blame. There's no anything," and then pointed to a Bernie Sanders supporter who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in June 2017.

"If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of a different party," Trump said. "If you look at what happened on numerous of these incidents, they were supporters of others."

Earlier on Friday, Trump made clear that he thinks this week's bomb scares were intended to throw off Republican momentum ahead of the November 6 midterm election.

Top Articles

1 Politics The history of the US Army's uniforms since 1776, in images and...bullet
2 Politics Senate Judiciary Committee sends criminal referral for...bullet
3 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump rally
Politics Trump insists he's not to blame for suspected bomber who attended his campaign rally and targeted his political opponents
cesar sayoc
Politics The internet presence of the suspected mail bomber reveals his right-wing political leanings and affinity for Trump
vanessa trump
Politics 'It was a cowardly act': Vanessa Trump opens up about getting an envelope of mysterious white powder intended for Donald Trump Jr.
Federal authorities on Friday arrested a man in connection with a slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures.
Politics What we know about the van plastered with pro-Trump images that is tied to the serial mail bomber investigation
X
Advertisement