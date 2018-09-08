Obama told a story at an Anaheim rally about how he once got kicked out of Disneyland for smoking cigarettes on the gondolas

news

In a speech at a Saturday campaign rally in Anaheim, California, former President Barack Obama recalled how he once got kicked out of Disneyland's Magic Kingdom.

Obama said that during his days as an Occidental College student in Los Angeles, he traveled with some friends to see a Kool & the Gang at the park. After the concert, Obama said he and his friends stayed in the park and made their way to the Magic Kingdom Skyway gondolas.

"I'm ashamed to say this, so close your ears young people, but a few of us were smoking on the gondolas," Obama said as the crowd laughed and whistled. "These were cigarettes, people. Terrible thing, but I'm a teenager, I'm rebellious."

Obama then described reaching the end of the gondola route to be received by "two very large Disneyland police officers."

"They say, sir, can you come with us," Obama said. "And they escorted us out of Disneyland. This is a true story everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom."

Despite getting kicked out, Obama said he fondly remembered the officers, who told him he was welcome back any time.

"They said, 'You're going to have to leave sir, for breaking the rules of the Magic Kingdom, but you are welcome to back anytime,' which I thought, 'That was nice of them,'" Obama said. "Anyway, those are my memories of Disneyland."

The rally was held for seven Democrats running in the midterm elections and offered a second campaign circuit appearance for Obama, just a day after he delivered a series of stinging hits at President Donald Trump in a Friday speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.