"Don't come hollering here," Obama said after he was interrupted by a heckler at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida.

Barack Obama. play

Barack Obama.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hecklers interrupted former President Barack Obama multiple times during a speech at his campaign rally in support of the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Gillum on Friday.

"Listen, here's the deal," Obama said after he was interrupted. "If you support the other candidates, then you should go support the other candidates."

"One of the things I never understood was, why, if you're supporting the other guy, you come to my rally," Obama asked amid cheers from the crowd. "Go to their rally. Go talk about what you're for. Don't come hollering here."

Obama's supporters drowned out shouts from hecklers by chanting "bring it home," the catchphrase Gillum, who is also the mayor of Tallahassee, called up on the campaign trail.

"You know what, it's an old playbook," Obama said after another protester interrupted him. "It's one that the powerful and privileged turn to whenever control starts slipping away."

President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. play

President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Getty Images/Mark Wilson)

"They'll get folks riled up just to protect their power and their privilege, even when it hurts the country, even when it puts people at risk," Obama said.

"It's as cynical as politics gets. But in four days, in four days Florida, you can reject that kind of politics."

Obama campaigned in Miami to support Florida Democrats for the November 6 midterm election — among those candidates: gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson, who is vying for a Senate seat in the state.

Speaking to a crowd of around 3,000 people, Obama also took shots at President Donald Trump by accusing him of "lying" and "fear-mongering."

Meanwhile, Trump was out on a campaign trail of his own, hitting multiple states in the final days leading up to the Tuesday election. Trump took a rhetorical swing at Obama on Friday, claiming his predecessor had "a very small crowd."

Trump, who is repeatedly called out for an unprecedented number of falsehoods and misleading statements, accused Obama of being dishonest. "Unlike President Obama," Trump said, "we live under a different mantra. It's called promises made, promises kept."

One estimate shows that least 20 million people have voted in the election, with some states' early voting numbers on track to exceed the 2014 election, CNN reported.

This election cycle has already set a new financial record, with campaigns and groups expected to spend over $5.2 billion, according to a study cited by CNBC.

