Officials find 2 more suspicious packages reportedly intended for Sen. Cory Booker and the former Director of National Intelligence

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to NBC News, Cory Booker's package was addressed to a Camden, New Jersey, address.

  Cory Booker
  cory booker james clapper
  Two new suspicious packages, addressed to Cory Booker (left) and James Clapper (right), were discovered on Friday.
  • Two new suspicious packages were discovered Friday morning.
  • One was found at a Royal Palm Beach, Florida mail facility, addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
  • The other was intended for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and found at a mail facility in midtown Manhattan.

Two more suspicious packages are under investigation Friday morning, allegedly intended for New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The FBI confirmed in a tweet around 8:45 a.m. that a suspicious package addressed to Sen. Booker was intercepted at a mail facility in Florida.

NBC News reports that the package, addressed to an address in Camden, New Jersey, was found at a mail facility in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. That's a different facility than the Opa-Locka, Florida mail center where authorities believe at least some of the other former packages originated from.

As this news was breaking Friday morning, the NYPD said they were investigating yet another suspicious package in Midtown Manhattan.

According to NBC, the suspicious package, found at a mail processing center at 58th Street and 8th Avenue, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Like the recipients of the previous 10 explosive devices, Booker and Clapper have been critics of President Trump.

Booker is considered a contender to run for the Democratic party nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Clapper, meanwhile, has made his thoughts about Trump's leadership known, criticizing the president in several interviews since he resigned at the end of President Obama's administration.

Following the discovery of the package intended for Clapper, he phoned into CNN and said anyone who has been a critic of Trump should be on alert.

"I think anyone who has in any way been a critic, publicly been a critic of President Trump, needs to be on an extra alert and take some precautions, particularly with respect to mail.

"But we shouldn't get too overblown about it, too overwrought, I guess is the right word, at this point," Clapper said.

If the Booker and Clapper packages are confirmed to include explosive devices, they will be the 11th and 12th bombs found this week. The others targeted this week include billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (originally intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder), former CIA Director John Brennan (sent to CNN's New York bureau), Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro. Biden and Waters received two packages each.

This is a developing story.

