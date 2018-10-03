Old newspaper column from Brett Kavanaugh's high school called Christine Blasey Ford's school 'home of the most worthless excuses for human females'

news

An unofficial newspaper from Georgetown Preparatory School, the high school Brett Kavanaugh attended in the 1980s, described students who went to Christine Blasey Ford's all-girls school as "the most worthless excuses for human-females," according to a New York Times report published on Tuesday.

Mark Judge, one of Kavanaugh's closest high school friends, and two other classmates reportedly produced the underground newspaper, The Unknown Hoya. The unofficial newspaper served as an unregulated alternative to Georgetown Preparatory School's official student paper, the Little Hoya, according to The Times.

The author boasted about sexual relations between Georgetown Preparatory students and the girls attending Holton-Arms by writing that all it took was a public library card to "have a good time with any H.H.(Holton Hosebag)."

Ford, a former student at Holton-Arms, alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were at a party in high school. The Supreme Court nominee vehemently denied the allegations.