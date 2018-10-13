Omarosa Manigault admits that her startling remarks about Trump's enemies 'was stupid'

news

Former White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman said she regretted using some inflammatory language during the contentious 2016 US presidential election.

Omarosa admitted that a remark she made two years ago was a mistake and described it as "that one dumb thing."

"Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump," Omarosa said in a documentary in 2016.

Former White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman said she regretted using some inflammatory language during the contentious 2016 US presidential election.

"It was stupid, it was dumb," Omarosa said during an interview on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" that aired on Friday.

Omarosa was once one of Trump's fiercest supporters during his presidential campaign and his early presidency. She also echoed her boss' verbose rhetoric and gave glowing remarks using some hyperbolic language of her own.

"Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump," Omarosa said in a Frontline: PBS documentary that aired September 2016. "It's everyone who's ever doubted Donald, whoever disagreed, whoever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe."

Omarosa admitted to comedian Bill Maher that the remark was a mistake and described it as "that one dumb thing."

"It was something that I said in the height of campaign hyperbole," Omarosa said. "Certainly I don't believe that everybody's going to bow down, but, at the time, I had an audience of one. When you work for Trump, you're not trying to entertain the audience, you're trying to entertain him."

Omarosa served as communications director for the Office of Public Liaison. White House chief of staff John Kelly fired her in December.

She later published a book chronicling her brief, but intense, tenure in the Trump administration. During her book tour, she made several startling claims about the administration, including hearing about the existence of a tape in which Trump allegedly said the "N-word."