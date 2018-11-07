news

Florida Democratic Sen Bill Nelson has called for a recount in his US Senate race for reelection.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott claimed victory over Nelson early Tuesday morning — a declaration Nelson said was premature.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Scott had 50.2% of the votes, while Nelson had 49.8% — leaving a margin of 0.4 percentage points.

In Florida, recounts are automatically triggered when the margin of victory is less than 0.5 percentage points.

Votes are still being counted on Wednesday and the initial vote count won't be finalized until Saturday at noon.

Nelson said in a statement that his campaign will have "observers in all 67 counties watching for any irregularities, mistakes or unusual partisan activities" in the vote count.

Scott’s spokesman Chris Hartline, meanwhile, said that the "race is over."

"It's a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career," Hartline said in a statement. "He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

In Florida, there is no law allowing candidates to request recounts, but losing candidates can submit written requests for recounts not to be held, according to The Miami Herald.

Nelson has served in the Senate since 2001 and regularly criticized Scott for his environmental record.

Scott was barred from running for reelection as governor due to Florida's term limits.