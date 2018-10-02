One Republican senator who could tank Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court ambitions says the FBI should investigate allegations brought by Julie Swetnick

news

A Republican senator who remains undecided about her vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation into the Supreme Court, wants the FBI to include Julie Swetnick's allegations in their investigation into all of the sexual assault accusations made against Kavanaugh.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told local reporters that getting additional background information into Kavanaugh's previous sexual assault allegations will help her and the other undecided senators decide whether they should vote to confirm him.

Swetnick was the third woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Some Republican leaders have tried to discredit Swetnick, pointing to recent reports that she has been involved in at least six lawsuits over the last 25 years.

Swetnick was the third woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Speaking about Collins and her Republican colleagues, Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Collins' spokesperson said she "advocated for the additional background investigation because she believed that it could help the senators evaluate the claims that have been brought to the Judiciary Committee," the Press Herald reported.

Several Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump himself, have sought to discredit Swetnick's allegations against Kavanaugh by pointing to recent news reports detailing previous legal cases in which she was involved.

But Michael Avenatti, who represents Swetnick and the adult-film star Stormy Daniels, said Monday that Swetnick has offered to take a polygraph test to bolster her claims.

Swetnick has been involved in at least six lawsuits over the last 25 years, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Before Kavanaugh faced the Senate Judiciary Committee to address sexual assault allegations leveled against him by Christine Blasey Ford last week, Collins had hinted she may vote yes on his confirmation. Since the renewed FBI investigation got underway, it's not yet known where she may land.