Politics Over 70,000 tons of British sea power just sailed into New York, and the photos are stunning

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth just dropped anchor in the Big Apple. Check out these awesome photos of Britain's flagship as it starts a week-long visit to New York.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York

(Royal Navy)

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain's largest warship, sailed into New York Harbor Friday, marking the first visit of a British carrier to the city in nearly a decade.

The Portsmouth-based Queen Elizabeth, displacing over 70,000 tons, will stay in New York for a week, according to a statement from the Royal Navy.

Check out these amazing photos from the Royal Navy of their carrier sailing into the harbor.

"I am delighted and proud to have brought HMS Queen Elizabeth into New York Harbor for the first time," Captain Jerry Kyd, the ship's commanding officer, stated upon arrival. "This visit is very symbolic of the intimate relationship the Royal Navy has with the US Navy and Marine Corps."

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


The flagship of the Royal Navy has been undergoing intense trials with the F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter over the past few weeks.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


"The largest warship in British history is joining forces with the most advanced fighter jets on the planet," Gavin Williamson, the British defense secretary, said late last month as the training began. "This marks a rebirth of our power to strike decisively from the seas anywhere in the world."

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


"HMS Queen Elizabeth is not just a warship, but a symbol of our enduring commitment to our security, and the security of our allies too. This state-of-the-art ship is built on more than 470 years of proud Royal Navy history and her entry into New York harbor shows that our Armed Forces are ready to stand by our allies for generations to come," Williamson said as the ship arrived in New York.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


After her stay in New York, the Queen Elizabeth will return to the North Atlantic for continued training with supersonic F-35B stealth fighters, which use engines that swivel for short landings and take-offs.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


When an F-35 landed on the Queen Elizabeth late last month, it marked the first time in eight years that an aircraft has landed on a British carrier.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)

Sources: Business Insider



British pilots have, however, been practicing taking off from and landing on American carriers to maintain their skills.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


The Queen Elizabeth was commissioned late last year, and the ship is reportedly expected to be operationally deployed with the F-35 stealth fighters in the next two to three years.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth

(Royal Navy)


