Ahmed Hussein-Suale is a lead investigator with Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI.

He was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday (January 16, 2019).

He was shot three times; twice in the chest and once in the neck.

A lead investigator with Ghana’s renowned investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye PI has allegedly been shot dead by assassins in Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

In a Facebook post announcing Ahmed Hussein-Suale's death, Anas said two gunmen on a motorbike shot into the car Ahmed was driving.

Anas added that the deceased was shot three times; twice in the chest and once in the neck after which he died on the spot.

This is coming after the deceased Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was exposed by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong following the #Number12 exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

On one of the Television networks in Ghana, Mr Agyapong in 2018 showed photos of Ahmed and revealed where he lives. He also encouraged viewers and staff of the TV station to beat him up if they found him. He added that he will support anybody who perpetrated the violence against Ahmed financially.

However, no links have been drawn between the MPs threats and the murder on Wednesday night.

It is reported that Ahmed was the investigator who arranged the meeting with former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi in Ghana and abroad.

This is the third assassination in recent times in Ghana where an individual has been shot and killed by unknown assailants but nothing was taken from the deceased.

The most recent case was the killing of the Public Affairs Manager of the Tema Port, who was found stabbed and killed in her bedroom last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police is yet to comment on the death of Ahmed even though his remains have been deposited at the Police Hospital.