This, according to the union, will help ease the cost of living of Ghanaian workers.

The national secretariat of the union made the appeal in a statement it issued.

According to the union, the frequent unannounced fuel price hikes were dealing hefty blows to the pockets of workers, whose salaries remained unchanged.

Fuel prices have shot up from the initial GH¢5.19 per litre to about GH¢5.39 per litre. This represents a 3.7 percent increase.

The increase came after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to start applying the revised Energy Sector Levies.

Based on the revision both petrol and diesel attracted a GH¢0.20 jump in price per litre.

Pinning the increase in the fuel prices on increases in some components of the energy sector levies, the union stated: “We are calling for a reduction in the taxes to ease the difficulties of workers. We hope and believe that this piece will go a long way to send a signal to the government on the appalling and harsh conditions faced by the Ghanaian worker and the society, in general, to enable it take a position to rectify them without delay.”

It added that “The tax on fuel alone is between 40%-45% of the fuel price. Government must immediately reduce the tax to lessen the burden on Ghanaian workers.”

The union urged, “The unannounced fuel price hikes did not bid well for workers, their families and the general public and must, therefore, be discontinued.”