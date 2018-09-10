Photos show how dramatically the World Trade Center site and Manhattan's skyline have transformed since the 9/11 attacks

news
The September 11th attacks took the lives of more than 3,000 Americans, and transformed the US in countless ways.
It sparked the Global War on Terror (which the US is now fighting in 76 countries), and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.
It led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Patriot Act.
And it also fundamentally changed New York City.
In honor of the 17th anniversary of the horrific attacks, we compiled 17 photos showing how Manhattan's Financial District and skyline have changed since 9/11 as the city rebuilt Ground Zero. See for yourself:
Here's an aerial view of the Twin Towers on a peaceful June day in 1999. (Associated Press)
But that skyline was horrifically shaken a little more than two years later. (Associated Press)
You can see the stark difference between this August 30, 2001 photo and a photo taken from the spot 16 days after the attacks. It would take several months for rescuers to go through the rubble. (Reuters)
In December 2003, a design for the new One World Trade Center was finally unveiled.
An aerial view showing the footprint of the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, with the Hudson River, left, on Friday Sept. 10, 2004. (Associated Press)
In addition to the 1,776 foot One World Trade Center building, the site would also come to include four other World Trade Center buildings, a 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, a WTC Transportation Hub, and Liberty Park.
Sources: New York City Port Authority, Curbed
But about four years after the unveiling, the site still looked about the same, as construction was hamstrung by lawsuits, budget overruns, design changes, and a recession.
Photo shows the World Trade Center site, center, surrounded by skyscrapers in New York in Aug. 29, 2007. (Associated Press)
Source: Time
In 2009, the 9/11 memorial pools was starting to take shape. (Associated Press)
Cranes work at the World Trade Center site on Jan. 27, 2009. (Associated Press)
In June 2010, the skyscraper was slowly rising. (Associated Press)
By July 2011, the memorial waterfalls were being tested, and One World Trade Center's facade was beginning to reflect the sky. (Associated Press)
One World Trade Center towers over the lower Manhattan skyline, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2011 in New York. The skyscraper is now 76 floors and will reach 104 floors. (Associated Press)
The September 11 Museum entrance pavilion, right, sits next to one of the September 11 Memorial pools, at the World Trade Center Monday, April 14, 2014. (Associated Press)
A construction crane works on top of the rising steel frame of Three World Trade Center, center, November 20, 2014 in New York. (Associated Press)
The WTC Transportation Hub and One World Trade Center as seen from Church Street, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, in New York. (Associated Press)
3 World Trade Center, center, reaches its full height of 80 stories in New York in this June 22, 2016 photo. (Associated Press)
A visitor to Liberty Park take a selfie, Wednesday, June 29, 2016, in New York. The one-acre, elevated Liberty Park opened to the public Wednesday. (Associated Press)
Source: Gothamist
In this June 8, 2018 photo, 3 World Trade Center, second from right, joins its neighbors One World Trade Center, left, and 4 World Trade Center, right, next to the September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. The center's latest skyscraper opens Monday. (Associated Press)
New World Trade Center Tower in June 7, 2018. (Associated Press)