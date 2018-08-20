Pulse.com.gh logo
Photos show the destruction from flooding in the Indian state of Kerala, killing at least 350 people

  Published: 2018-08-20

Torrential rains have led to mass flooding in the Indian state of Kerala, killing at least 350 people and displacing more than 800,000 residents. On Sunday, heavy rains subsided leaving rescuers limited time to deliver urgent aid and extract people still trapped in their homes.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

At least 350 people have been killed and more than 800,000 residents are displaced after torrential rains led to mass flooding in the Indian state of Kerala.

Record monsoon rains have brought the coastal southern state to a standstill since late May, triggering landslides and flooding that engulfed whole villages.

(Google Maps/Business Insider)

Thousands are feared still trapped by floodwaters following non-stop rainfall earlier this month.

Kerala's finance minister TM Thomas Isaac told Al Jazeera that roughly 850,000 people had been moved to shelters over the last several days. He added that the number of displaced people who fled to family and friends outside the state could be over 1.5 million.

On Sunday, heavy rains subsided leaving rescuers limited time to deliver urgent aid and extract people still trapped in their homes.

Take a look at photos of the flooding below.

On Sunday, rescuers worked quickly as heavy rains finally eased.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


India's air force and Navy dropped food supplies and necessary aid to people still stranded.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


People stranded on rooftops were airlifted or steered to shelter by boat.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


India's Meteorological Department lowered the weather alert warning from red to orange in all districts.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

But some zones are still submerged under water.

[Source: BBC]



Hundreds of government boats and rescuers have been deployed.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


Some local fishermen offered their boats to assist in the rescue.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Fishing is a major industry in coastal cities in India, and India exported an all time high of $5.78 billion in seafood between 2016 and 2017.

[Source: Press Information Bureau Government of India]



Nearly 200 people have died since August 8.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

At least 33 deaths were reported on Saturday.

[Source: Indian Express]



Officials are preparing for an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

"We’ve deployed adequate doctors and staff and provided all essential medicines in the relief camps," Anil Vasudevan, who handles disaster management at the Kerala health department, told Reuters.

[Source: Reuters]



Damage to infrastructure is said to be at almost $3 billion.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

[Source: Al Jazeera]



There are calls for an official declaration that the floods are a natural disaster.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

[Source: NDTV]



And many have called the floods the worst the state has seen in a century.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


Hundreds of thousands of families have been taken to relief camps.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi surveyed the damage from the air on Saturday.

(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

He has pledged an immediate grant of $71 million to help the grief-stricken state.

[Source: BBC]



