'Please move to South Carolina': Lindsey Graham shrugs off Kavanaugh protester who follows him to his car


Politics 'Please move to South Carolina': Lindsey Graham shrugs off Kavanaugh protester who follows him to his car

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared unfazed by the protester's remarks and encouraged her visit his home state.

Lindsey Graham play

Lindsey Graham

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina shrugged off a protester with a quip as he walked to his car.
  • Graham appeared unfazed by the shouting protester and encouraged her visit his home state.
  • "Yeah, please move to South Carolina," Graham said with a smile. "I hope you come, you'd be welcome in South Carolina."
  • Hundreds of protesters showed up in force this week at Senate office buildings amid the procedural vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina shrugged off a protester with a quip of his own as he walked to his car at Capitol Hill on Friday.

A female protester followed closely behind Graham's entourage shouting, "your own white privilege patriarchy," and threatened to vote him out of office.

Graham appeared unfazed by the protester's remarks and encouraged her visit his home state.

"Yeah, please move to South Carolina," Graham said with a smile. "I hope you come, you'd be welcome in South Carolina."

Hundreds of protesters showed up in force this week at Senate office buildings amid the procedural vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday. Final voting is expected to be held on Saturday.

Kavanaugh protesters confronted lawmakers in hallways and elevators, including Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, who responded to an activist by telling her to "grow up."

President Donald Trump appeared to be aware of the scenes on Capitol Hill and suggested the protesters were "very rude elevator screamers" who were "paid professionals."

"Don't fall for it!," Trump said in a tweet on Friday morning. "Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs."

Despite the protests, the Senate primarily voted on party lines and moved to confirm Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women.

Critics have lambasted Republican lawmakers and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for their 51-49 procedural vote, which all but guarantees Kavanaugh's confirmation.

You can watch the clip here »

