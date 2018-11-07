Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics 'There will be holy hell to pay': Graham warns Trump not to fire AG Jeff Sessions

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Lindsey Graham warned Trump not to fire the attorney general after the president publicly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

Senator Lindsey Graham warned Trump not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the president publicly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe. Following is a transcript of the video.

The chairman of the Judiciary Committee sent a pretty chilling tweet yesterday. There will be no confirmation hearing for a new attorney general in 2017. If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay. Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency, unless Mueller did something wrong. Right now I have no reason to believe that Mueller is compromised. If you’ve got reason to believe he is compromised and shouldn’t be serving as special counsel, let me know.

