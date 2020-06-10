In a tweet on Wednesday (June 10, 2020), President Akufo-Addo also extended his condolences to the Burundian government.

“The Ghanaian people and I extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Burundi, on the sad news of the death of their President, His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza.”

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.

The 55-year-old Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, died after suffering what the government said was a heart attack.

The government said Nkurunziza died at the Karusi Hospital in eastern Burundi late on Monday, two days after he reported feeling unwell and was taken to the facility.

President Pierre Nkurunziza AFP

The president's death happened at a critical time for Burundi. He had less than two months to hand over power to his successor Evariste Ndayishimiye following May's controversial presidential election.

Meanwhile, the government has declared seven days of national mourning for Nkurunziza on Tuesday. A date is yet to be set for his funeral.