This comes after the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) announced that it will organise three debates for presidential candidates in three zones.

According to the NCCE, the debates, which will be organised in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), will be held in the Northern, Middle and Southern zones in September, October and November this year.

It added that there will as well be debates for parliamentary candidates in all 275 constituencies and undertake door to door and dawn and dusk broadcast on voter turn-out from September to December.

The Director of Public Affairs of the NCCE, Joyce Afutu, said this while speaking an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

She said that the commission would also roll-out civic awareness programmes to enable the public to demand accountability from public officials while intensifying education on electoral offences and sanctions.