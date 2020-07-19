The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press conference said the President will “attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House” from Monday.

President Akufo-Addo will also attend to some engagements outside Accra during the week.

Nana Akufo-Addo went into self-isolation for 14 days after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.

Even though he tested negative after his first samples were taken, President Akufo-Addo went into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

He has since been engaging in his official duties from the presidential villa.

During the 14 days of isolation, the president held two virtual meetings – the government’s 80th cabinet meeting and a meeting with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team where he urged the team to emphasize the need for adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols.

Minority raises concerns

When the news broke, the Minority in Parliament asked why the President was self-isolating when test results had shown that he had not tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the announcement of the President embarking on a two-week self-isolation over Coronavirus scare contradicts public health infection management.