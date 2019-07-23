Ahmed Lawan, President of the Senate, said the screening of the nominees will commence on Wednesday.

This is coming nearly two months after he was sworn-in as President for a second elective term on May 29, 2019.

Buhari seeks replacements for some important ministries

From the new cabinet list, the Nigerian leader dropped former ministers who occupied six key offices in his first term. They include minister of industry, trade, and investment, Okechukwu Enelemah, minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of budget and national planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture.

Other dropped from the list are Adebayo Shittu, former minister of communications and others.

Nigeria economy needs proactive cabinet members

Few years into his first time in office, the economy entered into recession owing to a drop in crude production and prices. His administration also faced budget irregularities with controversies over padding by officials of government.

Since 2017, the economy is still finding its rapid recovery path. In 2018, the country posted a 1.93% GDP growth rate compared to 0.82% recorded in 2017, representing an increase of 1.09% points. Investors are also keenly waiting for policy directions of the government in Africa's largest economy.

The president had also promised radical economic policies to fix loopholes and surprise those calling him 'Baba Go Slow'.

Fashola, Amaechi, Zainab Ahmed returning as cabinet members

Former governor of Lagos state and minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, Zainab Ahmed, former minister of finance, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, Adamu Adamu, minister of education, Chris Ngige, former minister of Labour, are among returning officials in the new cabinet list.

Also returning include Hadi Sirika, former minister of state for aviation, Geoffrey Onyeama, former minister of foreign affairs, Lai Mohammed, former minister of information and Abubakar Malami, former minister of justice.

Some of the new nominees are: Ikechukwu Ogar, Mohammed Musa Bello, Godswill Akpabio, Sharon Ikpeazu, Maryam Katagun, Timipre Sylva, George Akume, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Festus Keyamo, Clement Ike, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Ali Pantami, Emeka Nwajubo, Suleiman Adamu, Muhammad Mahmood, Sabo Nano, Rahmatu Tijjani, Olorunnibe Mamora, Mohammed H. Abdullahi, Zubair Dada, Tayo Alasoadura, Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, Paullen Talen, Sale Mamman, Abubakar D. Aliyu and Sadiya Umar Faruk.