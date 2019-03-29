President Museveni, who is on a three-day visit to Kenya, on Friday afternoon came face to face with Bobi Wine’s fever.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine was named as one of the 100 most influential young Africans in 2018.

President Museveni, who is on a three-day visit to Kenya, on Friday afternoon came face to face with Bobi Wine’s fever, further signalling that the singer turned lawmaker who was named as one of the 100 most influential young Africans in 2018 is not going away anytime soon.

Mr Museveni was scheduled to give a public lecture on ‘Integration in Africa’ at Kenyatta University but a section of the students couldn’t let him be.

Everything was set for Museveni’s D day and the University had even gone out of its way including altering its end of semester examination schedule by postponing the Friday’s afternoon exams just to accommodate the Ugandan President.

“The University will be hosting His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda for a public lecture on Friday 29th March 2019 as from 2 pm at the Amphitheater. All students are expected to attend this important function” read the letter.

However, as soon as Museveni landed in the campus to deliver his lecture than a section of students started chanting Bobi Wine! Bobi Wine! In an apparent gesture to show their discontent.

In a video posted on Twitter and seen by BI SSA, the students can be heard chanting the name of the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Kenyan Human Rights activists Boniface Mwangi had called upon the students to boo President Museveni in a tweet retweeted over 200 times.