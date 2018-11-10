news

President Donald Trump's trip to a World War I memorial was canceled Saturday because of complications caused by rainy weather.

Per a press pool report, the White House said in a statement the weather had caused "scheduling and logistical difficulties," and that Chief of Staff General John Kelly would attend instead with other members of the administration.

"The President and First Lady’s trip to Ainse-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial has been canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather," the White House said, per a press pool report. "An American delegation led by Chief of Staff General John Kelly and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford will attend on their behalf."

No more details were provided on the specifics of the "scheduling and logistical difficulties."

The 42.5-acre memorial contains nearly 2,300 graves for soldiers who fought in the surrounding areas in the summer of 1918.

The cemetery is approximately 50 miles northeast of the Elysee Palace, where the president and first lady Melania Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron for lunch.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that despite the rain, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Canadian Cemetery No. 2, in Neuville-St.Vaast in northern France Saturday. The site holds the remains of 820 casualties from the 1914-1918 war.

It was not immediately clear what Trump would be doing with the rest of his first afternoon.

Trump is slated to attend a dinner with other world leaders Saturday night at the Musée d'Orsay.