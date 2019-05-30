Dressed in a white Kanzu and similar coloured hat, President Kenyatta joined Muslim faithful to break iftar during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Uhuru delivered his message of goodwill to all Muslims during the holy month of Ramadhan and promised that his administration would work to cement Muslim holiday in the Kenyan constitution.

For being the first president to join faithful at the mosque during the holy month of Ramadhan, he received a carton full of translated copies of the Quran.

On Thursday, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made history by becoming the first sitting head of state to set foot inside Jamia Mosque, one of Kenya's most prominent religious structures, and the most important mosque in the country located in Banda Street, Nairobi, and pray with Muslims.

He also called for Kenyans to learn how to tolerate one another despite their religious backgrounds.

The president was also accompanied by Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed the Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen, Tourism Secretary Najib Balala, Devolution secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale among other Muslim leaders.

Chairman of the Jamia Mosque Committee Sheikh Mohamed Warfa welcomed President Kenyatta and said his historic visit was good for the country.

“This is the first time in the history of Kenya a sitting President has visited a mosque. He is opening new doors for the unity of the country.” said Sheikh Warfa.

For being the first president to join faithful at the mosque during the holy month of Ramadhan, he received a carton full of translated copies of the Quran to distribute as he wishes.

Led by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Muslim leaders called on President Kenyatta to help them get a charter for Umma University, the first Islamic institution of higher education in Kenya.

Kenyatta’s Jamia Mosque visit comes on the back of the country’s national day prayers held at Safari Park Hotel which was attended by among other high profiled guests South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit.