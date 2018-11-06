news

Prince Charles return to Nigeria after 12 years alongside his wife Princess Camilla in a high profile visit to strengthen existing ties between Nigeria and Britain as members of the Commonwealth.

This is the first time the Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting to Nigeria.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be in Africa's largest economy from November 6 to November 8, 2018.

Paul Arkwright, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja over the weekend that Prince Charles will engage in peace-building activities, including addressing the farmers-herders clashes.

Here are some of their itineraries in Nigeria

- They are expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

- The Prince of Wales will talk to people walking in the area of causes and activism and see how to find solutions to pertinent issues most especially various conflicts in the country such as the Southern Kaduna crisis, herdsmen/farmers clashes etc.

- They also discuss with the Nigerian community on ways to strengthen the existing ties between Nigeria and Britain.

- They will also discuss Nigeria-Britain relationships in trade, environment and education, all of which are important to the future of the Commonwealth.

- Their Royal Highnesses will also meet some traditional rulers, including Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11.

Prince Charles is the current Head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations after succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II, in April 2018.

He has already visited 44 African nations.

The Prince of Wales ended his four-day visit to Ghana on Monday, November 5, 2018.