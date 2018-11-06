Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Here are some of the things Prince Charles and his wife Princess Camilla will be doing in Nigeria

  • Published:

Prince Charles returns to Nigeria after 12 years alongside his wife Princess Camilla in a 2-day high profile visit.

Here are some of the things Prince Charles and his wife Princess Camilla will be doing in Nigeria play Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Twitter/UKinNigeria)

Prince Charles return to Nigeria after 12 years alongside his wife Princess Camilla in a high profile visit to strengthen existing ties between Nigeria and Britain as members of the Commonwealth.

This is the first time the Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting to Nigeria.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be in Africa's largest economy from November 6 to November 8, 2018.

Paul Arkwright, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja over the weekend that Prince Charles will engage in peace-building activities, including addressing the farmers-herders clashes.

 

Here are some of their itineraries in Nigeria

- They are expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

- The Prince of Wales will talk to people walking in the area of causes and activism and see how to find solutions to pertinent issues most especially various conflicts in the country such as the Southern Kaduna crisis, herdsmen/farmers clashes etc.

 

- They also discuss with the Nigerian community on ways to strengthen the existing ties between Nigeria and Britain.

- They will also discuss Nigeria-Britain relationships in trade, environment and education, all of which are important to the future of the Commonwealth.

- Their Royal Highnesses will also meet some traditional rulers, including Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11.

Prince Charles is the current Head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations after succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II, in April 2018.

He has already visited 44 African nations.

The Prince of Wales ended his four-day visit to Ghana on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Japan flag barbed wire
Politics The Coast Guard is looking, but it really seems like Japan has lost an island
Donald Trump
Politics Trump stood nearly silent for several minutes at his rally in Missouri while medics treated a supporter who collapsed
mark zuckerberg
Politics Facebook suspended more than 100 accounts the day before the US midterm elections
U.S. advocates for more female political participation, greater investment in girl-child education
Politics U.S. advocates for more female political participation, greater investment in girl-child education
X
Advertisement